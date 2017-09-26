Where They Eat: Brian Frakes, Executive Chef, Pfister Hotel

× Expand Photo credit: Wisconsin Restaurant Association

Family friendly and kid-approved spots are tops on Brian Frakes’ list. When he’s on the East Side with his family, the executive chef of the Pfister Hotel enjoys Pizza Man, since it’s “great for the kids, has delicious pizza and great wine!” Further afield, TomKen’s in West Allis has “great fried chicken and a classic Wisco feel.” But when it’s time to dine without the kids, Ardent can’t be beat for special occasions. “The dining experience and food at Ardent are among the best in the Midwest.”

Pizza Man

2597 N. Downer Ave.

414-272-1745

pizzamanwi.com

TomKen’s

8001 W. Greenfield Ave.

414-258-9110

tomkens.com

Ardent

1751 N. Farwell Ave.

414-897-7022

ardentmke.com