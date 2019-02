Brittany Greene

Executive Chef, The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel

2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.

thefitzmke.com

After a long evening shift on a Friday or Saturday night, Brittany Greene, executive chef of The Fitz, unwinds at Snack Boys. “They handle my late-night cravings,” Greene says. Snacks and small plates and the interactive experience of sharing and conversing about them are “the way I like to eat. It’s memorable. I will always return for the buttermilk brussels salad and the sticky ribs... Oh, and a 40-ounce.”

Since Greene lives in Port Washington, when she goes out to eat closer to home, she heads to The Cheel in Thiensville. “The scents of this Nepalese kitchen can punch you in the face the minute you walk in—in a good way,” she says. “The atmosphere at night is mood lighting, and you’re sat next to a large bar lined with mirrors, making for a cool spot. You can step out of the box with powerfully seasoned boar, lamb and paneer entrees and listen to live music on their patio almost every weekend in summer. It almost makes it seem like you’re on a vacation.”

Snack Boys

814 S. Second St.

414-509-5975

snackboysmke.business.site

The Cheel

105 S. Main St., Thiensville

262-236-9463

thecheel.com