Where They Eat: Calum Hastreiter

Calum Hastreiter

Chef de cuisine, Milwaukee ChopHouse

633 N. Fifth St.

414-226-2467

When Calum Hastreiter, chef de cuisine at Milwaukee ChopHouse, goes out to eat, he often heads to EE-Sane for Thai food on the East Side. Prior to moving to Milwaukee, he hadn’t had much international food, he says, but he “soon discovered how much I love spicy food” and has now been visiting EE-Sane for the better part of a decade. “It’s hard to go wrong with anything on the menu,” he says, but recommends the massaman curry with tofu or chicken, along with the spring rolls. They also have great service and usually recognize Hastreiter as a regular and ask why he’s not ordering his food as spicy as usual. “Despite how spicy one orders the food,” he says, “they do a great job of balancing the flavors and spiciness.”

EE-Sane

1806 N. Farwell

414-224-8284