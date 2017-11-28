Where They Eat: Jason Gorman, Culinary Director, The Fitz

× Expand Photo via facebook.com/La-Merenda-Milwaukee

International tapas at La Merenda are tops on Jason Gorman’s list of great things to eat in Milwaukee. He enjoys the “eclectic experience with fun music and friendly service. It’s a great place to relax and enjoy with family and friends.” When it comes time to order, he always opts for the empanadas, no matter what the rotating filling is because it’s “always delicious, bold flavors.” He also appreciates how owners Peter and Sonia Sandroni operate their restaurant. They “have been serving wonderful locally sourced food for years, long before it became a trend. They fabricate whole animals, make their own soda, pull their own mozzarella.... They strive to create meaningful relationships with their farmers and guests. The food isn’t precious, just damn tasty.”

La Merenda

125 E. National Ave.

414-389-0125

lamerenda125.com