Where They Eat: Joe Muench, Chef and Owner of Maxie's, Blue's Egg and Story Hill BKC

× Expand Photo credit: Blue's Egg Chefs Joe Muench, Erick Fisher, Mike Engel

When chef and owner of Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg and Story Hill BKC, Joe Muench, finds time to go out to eat, he prefers international foods that are on budget. “I like to eat Asian food and Italian food and pizza. I try all the new ‘chef-y’ places, but you can only get there so often,” he says. Santino’s Little Italy for pizza is one go-to. “We probably go there three or four times a month. I’ve probably had everything there and I don’t think there’s one bad thing on the menu. We always add anchovies to any pizza we get, whether it’s pepperoni, veggie or whatever.” When a hankering for Thai strikes, he heads to Kim’s Thai. He usually orders the Thai tea and fried calamari. “It’s the fried steak cut into strips, not tubes and tentacles.”

Santino’s Little Italy 352 E. Stewart St. 414-897-7367 santinoslittleitaly.com Kim’s Thai 938 W. Layton Ave 414-282-8687 kimsthairestaurant.com