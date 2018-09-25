Where They Eat: Karen Bell

Karen Bell

Chef and owner, Bavette la Boucherie

When Bavette la Boucherie’s Karen Bell doesn’t feel like cooking at home after a long day at work, she’s got a couple go-tos. “We love sitting at the bar whenever we go to Goodkind,” she says. “The food, service and atmosphere are great. The menu changes, but we always get the fried oyster mushrooms; the sweet-and-sour combo totally appeals to my palate.”

For a place a little closer to home, she walks to Balzac. “I know I am always going to get a great glass (or bottle) of wine,” she says. “Stephanie Bennett [the bar manager] does such a great job with the wine there. We usually get the salty pig flatbread, among other things.”

Goodkind

Balzac

