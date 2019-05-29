Where They Eat: Kristen Schwab, Chef de Cuisine, DanDan

× Expand Kristen Schwab, Chef de cuisine, DanDan

Sze Chuan Restaurant

11102 W. National Ave.

414-885-0856

szechuanwestallis.com

Though Kristen Schwab cooks Asian cuisine at DanDan, she still never gets her fill of it. That’s why she heads to Sze Chuan in West Allis, a spot she craves.

“I have yet to try everything on the menu, but a few of my go-tos are the Szechuan spicy pork dumplings, pork belly in garlic sauce (which is served cold) and their house special spare ribs,” she says. “I also enjoy their Thai basil eggplant and sliced beef in chili sauce. The eggplant is crispy, sweet and aromatic, and the beef is tender and intensely spicy. I just really enjoy spending a nice meal there eating delicious favorites and always trying something new on the menu.”