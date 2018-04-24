Where They Eat: Rachel Vandermause

Rachel Vandermause, pit master, Iron Grate BBQ

4125 S. Howell Ave.

414-455-1776

irongratebbq.com

When Rachel Vandermause, pit master of Iron Grate BBQ, heads out to eat, she doesn’t go too far from the smokers she has to keep an eye on starting very early in the morning. When the mood for Mexican food strikes, she heads to Taqueria Arandas, her go-to neighborhood taco joint. “The avocado green salsa is the secret weapon in the Arandas arsenal,” she says. After a seven-month trip traveling around India, she heads to Bombay Sweets when the craving strikes. “Their burfi, a dense milk-based confection, transports me back to the energy-filled streets of India. The mango, pistachio and carrot burfi are supreme.”

Taqueria Arandas

2912 S. 13th St.

414-672-3514

facebook.com/pages/taqueria-arandas

Bombay Sweets

3401 S. 13th St.

414-383-3553

bombaysweetsmilwaukee.com