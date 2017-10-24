Where They Eat: Robert Klemm

Robert Klemm, chef and owner, The Villa at Heaven City

S91W27850 National Ave., Mukwonago

262-363-5191

thevillahc.com

When Robert Klemm and his wife, Sindy, find time to go out to dinner, they stick to the suburbs. “We are crazy busy, but when given the opportunity, we jump at the chance to visit our friends at Sebastian’s,” located just south of Oak Creek. Klemm finds the food prepared by owner and chef Scott Sebastian to be “extremely harmonious. He balances soul-satisfying and accessible flavors with artful plating. He’s one of a few remaining old-school chefs with skills second to none.” It’s always tough to choose from the New American menu, but Klemm has found two favorites: scallops with Creole seasoning, and a five-week dry-aged strip steak.

Sebastian’s

6025 Douglas Ave., Racine

262-681-5465​

sebastiansracine.com