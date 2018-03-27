Where They Eat: Thi Cao, Chef, Buckley's

Chef Thi Cao works the dinner shift at Buckley’s, so when he goes out to eat, it’s usually during lunch. When he goes out for Vietnamese, he sticks with Pho Cali and Pho Viet. “The pho broth at Pho Cali is so good that I don’t need to doctor the flavor with sriracha or hoisin,” he says. At Pho Viet, he gets bún bò hué, another noodle soup “that’s not well known, but for those that do, it’s so much better than pho. Pho Viet has the best broth for this dish.” When he does get the rare chance to go out to dinner, newcomer Birch + Butcher is a favorite. “That hearth!” he says. “I’m a fan of cooking anything over natural fire wood. Plus Chef Miles Borghgraef’s menu is very creative and flavorful.”

Pho Cali

4756 S. 27th St.

414-321-8886

phocaliwi.com

Pho Viet

5475 S. 27th St.

414-282-8852

phovietmilwaukee.com

Birch + Butcher

459 E. Pleasant St.

414-323-7372

birchandbutcher.com