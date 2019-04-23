Where They Eat: Vanda Brown of Stand Eat Drink

Photo credit: Stand Eat Drink
Vanda Brown
Vanda Brown doesn’t eat dessert out much on account of being a pastry chef herself, but when she does, she heads to Buckley’s. “I love Buckley’s key lime pie,” she says. “It has a chocolate crust that seems an odd choice, but it works.” For non-sweets, she recommends the shawarma or anything vegetarian at Shawarma House on Oakland Avenue. And if French is what she’s craving? “Pastiche Bistro in Brown Deer is French mixed with comfort food to me. I love the trout almondine.”
