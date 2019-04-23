Where They Eat: Vanda Brown of Stand Eat Drink

by

Vanda Brown doesn’t eat dessert out much on account of being a pastry chef herself, but when she does, she heads to Buckley’s. “I love Buckley’s key lime pie,” she says. “It has a chocolate crust that seems an odd choice, but it works.” For non-sweets, she recommends the shawarma or anything vegetarian at Shawarma House on Oakland Avenue. And if French is what she’s craving? “Pastiche Bistro in Brown Deer is French mixed with comfort food to me. I love the trout almondine.”

Toggle Map
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
  • 1

    801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    414-277-1111
    Website

    “I love Buckley’s key lime pie,” she says. “It has a chocolate crust that seems an odd choice, but it works.”

  • 2

    2921 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
    (414) 967-1000

    For non-sweets, Brown recommends the shawarma or anything vegetarian at Shawarma House on Oakland Avenue.

  • 3

    4313 West River Lane, Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53223
    (414) 354-1995
    Website

    And if French is what Brown is craving? “Pastiche Bistro in Brown Deer is French mixed with comfort food to me. I love the trout almondine.”

  