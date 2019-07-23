Where They Eat: Vinny Cornils, Executive Chef of The Original

PHOTO CREDIT: Craig Rzepka Vinny Cornils Vinny Cornils, The Original.

When Vinny Cornils isn’t relaxing at home with meat on the grill and Bob Uecker on the radio, he’s looking for great lunch deals. You “can’t beat Camino’s $5 burger special on Mondays,” he says, “or the fried chicken sandwich and the Phat Tony,” an Italian beef sandwich. He also loves sitting at the bar at Buckley’s on Mondays and recommends anything on the menu. When it comes to dinner, “I’m going with Goodkind in Bay View,” Cornils says. “It always has a great changing menu, and you must get the fried oyster mushrooms.”

Camino 434 S. Second St. caminomke.com Buckley’s 801 N. Cass St. buckleysmilwaukee.com Goodkind 2457 S. Wentworth Ave. goodkindbayview.com