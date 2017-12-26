Where They Eat: John Raymond of Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

John Raymond Chef de Cuisine, Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro 3133 E. Newberry Blvd. 414-962-6300 bartolottas.com/lake-park-bistro

When John Raymond, chef de cuisine at Lake Park Bistro, goes out to eat, he gravitates toward Japanese restaurants. “When I dine out I very often choose sushi restaurants,” he says. “I love vibrant seafood of all sorts ... paired with fresh vegetables, fruits, grains and sauces. It’s an amazing and healthy way to eat.” His two favorite sushi restaurants currently are Kyoto and Fujiyama, both close to his home in Brookfield. Both spots “rate high for me in consistency and quality.” Plus they’ve got big rolls and everyone can always find something they like, he says. “Who doesn’t love a good hibachi, sushi roll or udon noodles?”

1 Kyoto 7453 W. Layton Ave. , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53220 414-325-1000 Kyoto expanded in early 2010. The dining room and sushi bar are larger, the sake selection has improved and the menu has been revamped. The sushi and sashimi selection remains good, and the tempura ranks with the best. The specialty maki rolls are...

2 Fujiyama (Brookfield) 17395D W. Bluemound Road , City of Brookfield , Wisconsin 53227 262-796-1977 Website Modern strip-mall storefront for Japanese classics, hibachi fare & sushi, with a full bar.