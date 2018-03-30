Where to Find the Tastiest Small Town Fish Fry

I fully realize that the Shepherd Express ran a "Fish Fry Guide" for the March 1 - March 7 issue, earlier this month. However, one can never have too many good Wisconsin fish fry options in my book. Also, it's Good Friday. (Plus, I had been planning this for my online blog months before the print edition came out.) The earlier guide also focused on the "unique," in the heart of the city. I shall direct my attentions on the smaller and humble neighborhood fare, two of which reside a good drive away.

1 Baby Boomers 182 E. Lincoln Ave , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53207 414-483-2752 Website Just off of KK, hangs a care-worn sign featuring a soldier in diapers, cigar in mouth, reaching for a frosty mug of beer. Stepping in to this establishment, one is reminded of just how many a good local fish fry was born, in a neighborhood tavern. The owners here will greet you and remember you, and it is just as cozy to pull up a bar stool as it is to find a table. This is a good spot to strike up a conversation with a stranger while you wait for your order. If you do sit at the bar, you will be served your plate on a sturdy wooden block. I quickly learned why this joint gets so much good word of mouth. Their beer-battered haddock is done to perfection: crisp, flaky and not too greasy. I would also strongly recommend the homemade potato pancakes with a side of applesauce. They come pretty darn close to the way I recall my German Great-Grandma Yanke frying them up. The service is friendly with an invitation to return. They definitely have their Friday regulars, and one is inclined to make a comeback visit. Another word of advice, shoot for an early dinner, before 5, and it shouldn't be too crowded yet.

2 Bilda's Friess Lake Pub 4493 State Road 167 , Hubertus , Wisconsin 53033 262-628-3454 Website This is one of the places I mentioned that you can take a nice leisurely drive to. I wrote them up in an article for the Shepherd on Washington County places to visit two years ago, and they deserve a mention here. I still recall with great fondness the tender little fish sliders served on mini fresh-baked pretzel buns. These are best complimented by their sweet potato fries and a tall cool glass of their house sangria. Baskets of free chips and salsa tide you over while you wait for your main fare. They also have a full-fledged traditional fish fry, only on Fridays, featuring lake perch, beer battered walleye and baked poor man's lobster.

3 Landmark Inn 10634 W Freistadt Rd , Mequon , Wisconsin 53097 Since we're lingering in neighborhood tavern and pub-like environments, this one additionally fits the bill. All dark wood, kitschy grandparents' style decor and old-fashioned booths make up this Mequon-area establishment. AJ Page and I stumbled across this one on one of our long country road drives, and have since enjoyed a handful of pleasant dining experiences there. They have many delectable and extremely reasonable specials every day of the week, including an excellent Sunday spaghetti dinner. However, their Friday fish fry is definitely worth squeezing a lemon to.