Where to Go on Thanksgiving Day (Be Sure to Reserve Your Table!)

If a home-cooked meal is not in the cards for you this Thanksgiving, there are restaurants in the area open and serving turkey with all the trimmings. Make your reservations early and be sure to tip staff generously. I bet the kitchen staff would appreciate a round of drinks, too.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Ash at the Iron Horse Hotel500 W Florida St Suite 100, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A buffet will feature brunch classics along with tarragon-brined turkey, pot roast, rutabaga souffle, foie gras and chestnut bread pudding, a mimosa bar and more. Live music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $65; $25 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations recommended: 414-831-4677.
-
2
Devon Seafood + Steak5715 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
A three-course, traditional Thanksgiving prix fixe menu will be served, including salad or lobster bisque, roast turkey dinner with all the fixings and choice of dessert. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $39; $19 for children ages 3-12 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-967-9790.
-
3
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
The full regular menu is available, along with a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe menu featuring soup or salad, herb-roasted turkey or petite filet mignon and pumpkin cheesecake. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Prix fixe menu $45; $22 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations recommended: 262-782-9463.
-
4
Mason Street Grill425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Steaks, seafood and a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe meal will be available that includes soup or salad, turkey or prime rib and carrot cake, chocolate cake or pumpkin pie for dessert. 1-7 p.m. Prix fixe menu $44.50; $15 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations recommended: 414-298-313.
-
5
Matty’s Bar & Grille14460 W. College Ave., Muskego, Wisconsin 53151
A buffet will be served featuring turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberries, pies and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $23.50; $11.50 for children ages 3-10 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-427-3838.
-
6
Milwaukee ChopHouse509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The full regular menu is available, along with Thanksgiving specials like curried pumpkin soup ($8) and turkey wellington with leek and mushroom cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and pomegranate glazed carrots ($32). 4-9 p.m. Reservations recommended: 414-226-2467.
-
7
Pastiche at Hotel Metro411 E. Mason Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A Thanksgiving brunch buffet will be served in the Grand Ballroom, including fresh chilled seafood, salads and starters, Wisconsin cheeses, carving stations, eggs, pastas and a pastry table, plus all the traditional trimmings. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $69; $27 for children ages 3-10 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-935-5950.
-
8
Polonez Restaurant4016 S. Packard Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
A traditional buffet will be served, featuring turkey, stuffing, ham, sweet cheese pierogi, Polish sausage, mushroom soup, potato pancakes, bigos and more. Seatings will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. only. $23.95; $10.95 for children ages 3-12 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-482-0080.
-
9
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
At the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill, a traditional plated turkey dinner will be available starting at 11 a.m. for $15, which includes sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dinner roll. The Buffet will also be open with traditional Thanksgiving items from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for $22-$24.
-
10
Texas de Brazil2550 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
The regular rodizio-style menu with carved meats and a full buffet will be available and include Thanksgiving dishes such as turkey with gravy, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Reservations recommended: 414-501-7100.
-
11
The Packing House900 E. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A plated Thanksgiving menu will be available, along with the full regular menu. Holiday dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce. The drive-through will also be open (for turkey dinners only). 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (drive-through 11 a.m.-4 p.m.). Reservations for the dining room are required: 414-483-5054.
-
12
Thunder Bay Grillen14w24130 Tower Pl, Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
A buffet meal will be served, including roasted turkey, baked ham, smoked salmon, apricot Dijon pork loin, sage stuffing, green bean casserole, salad bar, assorted pies, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $25; $12 for children ages 5-10 (under 5 free). Reservations recommended: 262-523-4244.
-
13
Tre Rivali200 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A buffet will be served consisting of roast turkey breast and confit turkey thighs, prime rib, wild mushroom focaccia bread stuffing, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, baked three-cheese mac and cheese, crispy brussels sprouts, warm apple crisp and more. $65; $25 for children ages 12-3 (under 3 free). 12 noon-6 p.m. Reservations recommended: 414-291-3971.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)