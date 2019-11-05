Where to Go on Thanksgiving Day (Be Sure to Reserve Your Table!)

If a home-cooked meal is not in the cards for you this Thanksgiving, there are restaurants in the area open and serving turkey with all the trimmings. Make your reservations early and be sure to tip staff generously. I bet the kitchen staff would appreciate a round of drinks, too.

  • 1

    500 W Florida St Suite 100, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
    (414) 831-4677
    Website

    A buffet will feature brunch classics along with tarragon-brined turkey, pot roast, rutabaga souffle, foie gras and chestnut bread pudding, a mimosa bar and more. Live music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $65; $25 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations recommended: 414-831-4677.

  • 2

    5715 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
    414-967-9790
    Website

    A three-course, traditional Thanksgiving prix fixe menu will be served, including salad or lobster bisque, roast turkey dinner with all the fixings and choice of dessert. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $39; $19 for children ages 3-12 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-967-9790.

  • 3

    15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
    262-782-9463
    Website

    The full regular menu is available, along with a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe menu featuring soup or salad, herb-roasted turkey or petite filet mignon and pumpkin cheesecake. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Prix fixe menu $45; $22 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations recommended: 262-782-9463.

  • 4

    425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    414-298-3131
    Website

    Steaks, seafood and a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe meal will be available that includes soup or salad, turkey or prime rib and carrot cake, chocolate cake or pumpkin pie for dessert. 1-7 p.m. Prix fixe menu $44.50; $15 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations recommended: 414-298-313.

  • 5

    14460 W. College Ave., Muskego, Wisconsin 53151
    414-427-3838
    Website

    A buffet will be served featuring turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberries, pies and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $23.50; $11.50 for children ages 3-10 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-427-3838.

  • 6

    509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
    414-271-7250
    Website

    The full regular menu is available, along with Thanksgiving specials like curried pumpkin soup ($8) and turkey wellington with leek and mushroom cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and pomegranate glazed carrots ($32). 4-9 p.m. Reservations recommended: 414-226-2467.

  • 7

    411 E. Mason Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    (414) 225-3270
    Website

    A Thanksgiving brunch buffet will be served in the Grand Ballroom, including fresh chilled seafood, salads and starters, Wisconsin cheeses, carving stations, eggs, pastas and a pastry table, plus all the traditional trimmings. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $69; $27 for children ages 3-10 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-935-5950.

  • 8

    4016 S. Packard Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
    414-482-0080
    Website

    A traditional buffet will be served, featuring turkey, stuffing, ham, sweet cheese pierogi, Polish sausage, mushroom soup, potato pancakes, bigos and more. Seatings will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. only. $23.95; $10.95 for children ages 3-12 (under 3 free). Reservations recommended: 414-482-0080.

  • 9

    1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
    1-800-PAYS-BIG
    Website

    At the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill, a traditional plated turkey dinner will be available starting at 11 a.m. for $15, which includes sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dinner roll. The Buffet will also be open with traditional Thanksgiving items from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for $22-$24.

  • 10

    2550 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
    (414) 501-7100

    The regular rodizio-style menu with carved meats and a full buffet will be available and include Thanksgiving dishes such as turkey with gravy, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Reservations recommended: 414-501-7100.

  • 11

    900 E. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
    414-483-5054
    Website

    A plated Thanksgiving menu will be available, along with the full regular menu. Holiday dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce. The drive-through will also be open (for turkey dinners only). 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (drive-through 11 a.m.-4 p.m.). Reservations for the dining room are required: 414-483-5054.

  • 12

    n14w24130 Tower Pl, Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
    262-523-4244
    Website

    A buffet meal will be served, including roasted turkey, baked ham, smoked salmon, apricot Dijon pork loin, sage stuffing, green bean casserole, salad bar, assorted pies, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $25; $12 for children ages 5-10 (under 5 free). Reservations recommended: 262-523-4244.

  • 13

    200 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

    A buffet will be served consisting of roast turkey breast and confit turkey thighs, prime rib, wild mushroom focaccia bread stuffing, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, baked three-cheese mac and cheese, crispy brussels sprouts, warm apple crisp and more. $65; $25 for children ages 12-3 (under 3 free). 12 noon-6 p.m. Reservations recommended: 414-291-3971.

  