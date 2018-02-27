Why Milwaukeeans Love a Good Fish Fry

We all know the anecdote about Catholicism, Milwaukeeans and fish frys. While there’s truth in the fact that our devout great grandparents probably helped create the tradition of fish-only on Friday, especially during Lent, what’s still keeping it alive now, when the younger generations aren’t nearly so religiously strict? Why here in Milwaukee, when there are certainly other places in the country that were just as Catholic?

There are a number of factors contributing to Friday fish fry’s popularity. One is familiarity: We Midwesterners like to eat what we ate growing up, and what we were exposed to. It’s comforting, the same way that your mother’s meatloaf was once you moved out of the house.

Another is tradition: Friday fish fry has become a pilgrimage. It’s a kind of ritual in itself, ironically replacing Sunday church services as a way to connect with your community for many. Tradition is comforting, and I imagine most Milwaukeeans would consider fish fry a comfort food.

And lastly, Milwaukee’s tavern culture has helped sustain the fish fry. Taverns are where you go to connect with your neighbors. Any excuse to do that—if you need one beyond drinking—is welcome, including the ritual Friday night fish fry. It’s tavern culture that ties together comfort, tradition and working-class eats in one neat little package of fried fish and potatoes.