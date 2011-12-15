'12 Drinks of Christmas' Benefits Hunger Task Force

As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include BelAir Cantina, Blu, CLEAR, Distil, Flannery's, Hi Hat Lounge, Smyth, Taylor's, The Belmont Tavern, Trocadero Gastrobar, Von Trier and Whiskey Bar. Either $1 or $2 from each drink will go to the Hunger Task Force, depending on the establishment.<br /><br />Many of the cocktails play on seasonal flavors like cinnamon, ginger, eggnog and peppermint. Some of them are quite simple, like the Belmont's “Tanqueray Reindeer” (Tanqueray, ginger ale and a dash of sour), while others are very elaborate, like Distil's “Wisconsin Pumpkin Pie” (rum, Citronge, Licor 43, vanilla brown sugar syrup, pumpkin pie puree and half and half, topped with vanilla whipped cream and pumpkin seeds).<br /><br />There are plenty of other dessert cocktails among the offerings. Blu's creamy “Santa's Snickerdoodle” mixes Don Julio Reposado tequila, Baileys Irish Cream, butterscotch schnapps and RumChata. Von Trier's “Christmas Pudding” is Smirnoff whipped-cream vodka and chocolate liqueur served in a chocolate-lined martini glass and generously topped with whipped cream. For those who prefer tart to sweet, the Hi Hat Lounge's “Holly and Ivy” is a novel blend of Tanqueray, fig jam, balsamic vinegar and orange.<br /><br />Patrons are encouraged to vote for the bar that carries their favorite drink at <a href="http://www.hungertaskforce.org" target="_blank">www.hungertaskforce.org</a>.