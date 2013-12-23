Afternoon Tea at the Pfister Hotel

If you’re struggling to keep up with the hustle and bustle of year-end activities, perhaps it’s the perfect time to take a step back from modern life and slow things down with a full afternoon tea at the elegant Pfister Hotel. The traditional Victorian tea is only offered November through March, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The Pfister’s Tea Butler is well versed in the 12 varieties of tea on the menu. All are from Milwaukee’s own Rishi Tea, and one, Pfister 1893 White Tea Rose Mélange, is exclusive to the hotel. As you settle in and enjoy the panoramic views from the 23rd floor Club Lounge, sip hot tea, and nibble on fresh scones, you’ll feel your stress slip away. Reservations are required. Call 414-935-5942.

