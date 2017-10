Puddle Jumpers BBQ (4939 S. Howell Ave.) is a casual spot near the airport with new ownership and a new menu. The specialties are obvious, with chicken, pulled pork, ribs and beef brisket among the smoked meats served here. Order at the counter and the food will be delivered to your table. Of note are the sauces, which include everything from sweet and tangy, to Asian cherry. Other entrée choices include smoked brisket chili, tacos and a smoked portobello mushroom sandwich for vegetarians.