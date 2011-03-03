Bier Stube Puts the German in Germantown

When driving on Mequon Road, the newer area of Germantown seems to consist of little more than a series of strip malls. To find the original village, turn north on Highway 145 and head a short distance to Main Street. Here you will find 19th-century buildings and a few restaurants and bars. The most popular is Jerry's Old Town, where barbecue ribs rule. Next door is the Von Rothenburg Bier Stube (N116 W15841 Main St.). The building is not old, but it feels much more German than the rest of Germantown, especially in the lovely interior. The Bier Stube has an impressive list of more than 200 different beers. Try one of the German offerings in a 2-liter glass boot. Food is served as well, though the menu is not as German as the beer list. Ah, well, have another Spaten. This is a great place for a beer.