Bunzel’s Family Tradition

If shopping at big-box grocery stores depresses you and makes you long for a more personal, less utilitarian experience, maybe it’s time for you to visit a West Side landmark, Bunzel’s Old-Fashioned Meat Market, 8415 W. Burleigh St. Shopping at Bunzel’s is like stepping back to a simpler time. This is a small, family run shop that you can navigate in less than 10 minutes offering great meat, deli, canned goods, produce and fresh bakery. There is a pleasant lingering scent of smoked meats permeating the air, making customers’ mouths water with anticipation. As if all of this wasn’t enough, Bunzel’s top-notch service is a source of wonder for new comers and keeps the return customers, well, returning.

In fact, they’re so successful at what they do, that for nearly 40 years the Bunzel family has owned a thriving meat business in Milwaukee. Previously located at 59th and Appleton, the family set up shop at their current location more than 15 years ago.

Bunzel’s full-service meat counter operates like a well-oiled machine. Knowledgeable and efficient, the staff are always willing to offer advice or suggestions to customers. The well-stocked meat case has both prepared options like chicken cordon bleu and ready-to-bake meatloaf, or just-cut fresh meats, ready for your favorite recipes. If you are looking for a specific cut or hard-to-find meat, the folks at Bunzel’s will work to get the right product in your hands.

The selection of fresh, store-made sausages and bratwurst at Bunzel’s is amazing. On any given day, you could find creative brats like reuben, honey mustard, or kraut and onion varieties in the case, right alongside classic German, Polish and Italian varieties. They’re all so tasty that you may want to try a few of each for your next cookout. Bunzel’s summer sausage and homemade wieners are also fantastic.

In addition to meat, Bunzel’s has an extensive selection of hot sauces, barbecue sauces and rubs, as well as several products branded with Bunzel’s name. The in-shop deli offers daily specials and homemade soups. If you’re feeling under the weather, Bunzel’s chicken dumpling soup will cure what ails you.

In recent years, Bunzel’s has expanded their catering offerings. Options for everything from weddings to picnics are available. Plus, they now even have their own conference center and banquet hall available for rent just down the block from the meat market location.

So, the next time you feel the pull of the big-box grocery store, perhaps consider supporting a local, family run business and score some of the best meat in town to boot.

For more information about Bunzel’s Old-Fashioned Meat Market, visit bunzels.com.