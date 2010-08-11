Café Calatrava’s Spectacular Setting

×

If you are lookingfor a table with the best view in Milwaukee, astrong contender would be the seating at Café Calatrava, located in the Milwaukee Art Museum. The café, situated justunder the main entry hall, offers sleek, slanting windows overlooking thespectacular setting of Lake Michigan. Thewooden tables and chairs are a bit minimalist, but who cares. The menu is ascontemporary as the décora mix of Latino, Asian, European and Americantouches. This is a great place for an appetizer and a glass of wine. Tryavocado fries that come with a panko crumb crust, a tomato and roasted peppervinaigrette. The prosciutto crab melt includes lump crab meat over a thin sliceof tomato and topped with prosciuttoan updated crab cake. Museum admission isnot required to visit the café, which is only open for lunches and a Sundaybrunch (closed Mondays). Café Calatrava is a perfect excuse to dine amid greatarchitecture and stunning views.