Canada Comes to East Tosa

One of thenewer restaurants to enter the burgeoning East Tosa food district is Red Dot(6715 W. North Ave.). Last fall Red Dot took over the space formerly occupiedby short-lived Sherbrooke Restaurant and Shepherd’s before that. Red Dot offersdishes that put a fresh twist on traditional bar fare. Their featured productis authentic poutine: cheese curds and French fries slathered in gravy shippedfrom Canada, where poutine is so common you can order it at McDonald’s. Red Dotowners are hoping to install an outdoor patio this year and will roll out newlunch hours starting in March.