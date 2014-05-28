Catch a Game at Catch 22 Bar and Grill

Looking for a sociable place to grab a burger, get a few drinks and watch a baseball, football or basketball game with a group of friends? Catch 22 Bar & Grill (770 N. Milwaukee St.) is the place to be. This relaxed sports bar has 22 TVs, daily specials, happy hours Monday-Friday 3-7 p.m. and all day on Sundays, guest DJs, free shuttle rides to area sports events and much more for a fun and fantastic afternoon out or night on the town. After you’ve got a drink in hand (give their specialty drinks a try—A Walk On The Beach is quite good), order the Catfish Fingers ($8.50), a generous portion of cornmeal-breaded, meaty catfish that goes well with Catch 22’s spicy house mustard. You can’t go wrong with the burgers here—the patties are large, juicy and come with all sorts of mouth-watering toppings, including Gouda, sriracha mayo, crispy onion rings and beer cheese. Salads are substantial and veggie burgers are available. Definitely a great spot to relax and catch up with pals.