Celebrate Summer at Barnacle Bud's Outdoor Deck

Summer is the ideal time to visit Barnacle Bud's (1955 S. Hilbert St., barnacle-buds.com). That is, if you can find it—Hilbert Street only runs for two blocks. Just look for all the parked cars and a small building at the end of the street. The highlight is a large outdoor deck that overlooks the Kinnickinnic River. The deck features a small bar where you can order bottles of beer served in buckets of ice. This also functions as Barnacle Bud's Oyster Bar, the only outdoor oyster bar in these parts. The menu offers casual fare, mainly sandwiches and a few seafood baskets. The Friday fish fry features catfish, smelt, cod and grouper. Indoors you will find a table with all of the fixings for a customized, do-it-yourself Bloody Mary. It should come as no surprise that the deck is busy in good weather. This is one of Milwaukee's best summer spots.