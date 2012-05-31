Centro Café: A Riverwest Gem

<p>Riverwest's Centro Café (808 E. Center St.) opened its doors in mid-2009 and quickly became a popular spot for casual Italian fareso popular, in fact, that the small restaurant was overflowing with customers. An expansion allowed Centro to accommodate the crowds. A full bar was added, and additional tables now make finding a seat a simple matter, even on a Saturday night. The food remains as compelling as ever. The $7 grilled asparagus wrapped with prosciutto is a good deal. Centro Café continues to be a gem.</p>