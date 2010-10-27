Coffee Shop Helps Veterans ‘Survive the Peace’

The lovely paved patio out front, sheltered by tree branches, won’t find many takers this time of year, but inside Dryhootch (1030 E. Brady St.) offers a warm environment for a good cause. The coffee shop (serving the local Stone Creek brand) is filled with tables covered with games and magazines where patrons can while away the hours. The shop is operated by Dryhootch of America, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization founded by Vietnam veterans to help Afghan/Iraq war vets “survive the peace.” The group’s focus is on peer-to-peer counseling and support groups for drug and alcohol addiction. For more information, visit www.dryhootch.org.