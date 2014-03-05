Come to Poppa for Custard

On a recent afternoon, two smiling couples emerged from Pop’s Custard (N87 W16459 Appleton Ave.) grasping turtle sundaes and root beer floats as they attempted to shield their faces from the blustering wind, while patrons seated inside the popular Menomonee Falls restaurant dined on French fries, grilled melts and butter burgers as they conversed and enjoyed the nostalgic music of KC and the Sunshine Band. Served on a standard white bun, the thin beef butter burger patty can be covered with cheese, lettuce and tomato, or mushrooms for a slight upcharge. Pop’s also offers the double butter burger, the jumbo burger, the double jumbo butter, Black Angus and the double Angus burgers. The remainder of Pop’s accommodating menu consists of homemade soups, fried fish, onion rings, hotdogs, malts and shakes and the “ultimate grilled cheese sandwich,” which includes Swiss and American cheese, tomato slices, raw onion and bacon strips.