Conscientious Coffee

Tucked into a bay down the hall and around the corner from the cavernous lobby of the 411 Building, Coffee with a Conscience (411 E. Wisconsin Ave.) is an attractive, efficiently arranged nook selling beverages and bakery. Committed to fair trade and Wisconsin products, Coffee with a Conscience sells coffee roasted by Johnson Brothers, tea from Rishi and bakery from Miss Cupcake. The venue is more stop-and-run than sit-and-stay; the only tables are outside the door in the hallway, but the healthy bakery alone is worth the visit. Owned by the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, Coffee with a Conscience is an opportunity to “share our vision” and connect clients with customers, according to Manager Amy Hoida. A second Coffee with a Conscience is located at 1555 Rivercenter Drive in the Schlitz Park RiverCenter.