Diverse Menu, Attractive Setting at NSB Bar and Grill

Last year the North Shore Bistro shortened its name to NSB Bar and Grill (8649 N. Port Washington Road) and reduced its size to about half of its former space. The remodeled restaurant maintains an attractive setting and the flowery outdoor patio remains a great spot for outdoor dining. The diverse menu includes fried green tomatoes, steak frites and a Maine lobster salad. Sandwiches range from $11-$15 and entrees run $15-$25, with the priciest item being braised short ribs with sea scallops. Diners will also find daily specials, including a $12 Friday fish fry (or, for $26, a fish fry for two people and a liter of Miller Lite). Saturday offers a 1-pound prime rib special for $20 or, better yet, a $45 prime rib for two that includes a bottle of cabernet or chardonnay.