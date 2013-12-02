Door Peninsula Winery’s Holiday Offerings

Pick up one of Door Peninsula Winery’s celebrated holiday offerings and become the toast of your next family gathering. Specializing in fruit wines featuring Door County cherries and apples and Wisconsin cranberries, the blends are unique, well-balanced and feature festive, embossed labels that make them perfect for gifting.

To pair with dinner, try the Cranbernet, which has a sweet and tart flavor thanks to its signature berry, making it the perfect complement to the holidays’ many savory dishes.

Red wines not your thing? Choose White Christmas instead. With light floral and honeyed notes, this wine has an unassuming sweetness and refreshing aftertaste to suit any palate and holiday meal.

If you’re looking for an after-dinner drink, try the Mulled Christmas, a semi-sweet, cherry-based blend with warm ground spices that yield a pie-like gestalt. Perfect for sipping by the fire on a cold night, this smooth, garnet-colored wine is best served warm.

Opened in 1974, the family-owned Door Peninsula Winery produces 49 varieties of wine and is the oldest and largest winery in Door County. Check for seasonal selections throughout the year, such as summertime favorite Mad About Mango. To find products, visit your local Pick ’n Save or shop online at dcwine.com.