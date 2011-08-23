El Canaveral Offers True Mexican Flavor

The outdoor patio at El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) is a favorite summer spot, complementing the vintage corner tavern with a rare blue-and-white Schlitz mosaic mounted on an outdoor wall. Regular customers return for the fine Mexican fare, like the distinctive, excellent birria (a soup/stew made here with lamb instead of goat). Other items of note include unrivaled quesadillas with unusual fillings like squash blossoms and huitlacoche, a corn fungus with a nutty, mushroom-like flavor. The tortillas are made here. For a summertime treat, try the ensalada de nopales. Nopales are cactus paddles. The salad also includes avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro and mild white cheesethe flavors are all in harmony. This is an excellent Mexican restaurant that too few people have discovered.