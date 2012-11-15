El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria

Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. This is a splendid version with a great chile-infused broth. The flavor of the lamb holds up to the bold chile flavors. The meat is a bit fatty, but that is part of the reason this birria is so tasty. Everything on the menu is very good. In fact, El Canaveral offers some of the best authentic Mexican fare in the area.