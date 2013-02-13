Excellent Asian Value

The menu at NaNa Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar (4511 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in Milwaukee County. The sushi list is normal enough but the entrées are cleverly organized. They are grouped by the sauces, from which you then choose a meat or tofu. The sauces also include vegetables, more than you will find at more typical Asian restaurants. The beef here is especially tender and fine with the szechuan peppercorn, which is not as spicy as it sounds but very good. The prawn shine in the Malaysian curry sauce with coconut and delicate flavors. Lunches offer excellent value with the entrées priced at $7.50-$8.50. The price includes rice and a choice of soup. NaNa is one of the best deals in Shorewood.