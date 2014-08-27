Finger-Licking Barbeque in Greendale

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group has at long last created a barbeque establishment. Adjacent to Joey Gerard’s supper club in Downtown Greendale and named after Joe Bartolotta’s mother, Miss Beverly’s Deluxe Barbeque brings additional charm to the village. Reminiscent of a 1940s and ’50s barbeque joint, Miss Beverly’s walls are decorated with posters featuring stars such as Patsy Cline, Muddy Waters, Albert King and Les Paul, adding nostalgia to the restaurant’s bright setting.

A heavenly place for all meat lovers, Miss Bev’s primarily focuses on three types of ribsâ€”St. Louis spare, baby back and beef, which are smoked and then infrared broiled to give them a slight char and to seal in the smoky flavorâ€”broasted fried chicken, beef brisket, pulled pork and hot links, all of which are smothered in finger-licking house-made barbeque sauce. With every entrée, guests receive cornbread, coleslaw and a choice of one side from a list that includes barbeque baked beans, corn pudding, potato salad, mac ’n’ cheese and more. Sandwiches, combination plates and homemade desserts (cobblers, Rice Krispy treats and pecan bars) are available as well, in addition to fountain beverages, specialty bottled sodas, “Luzianne Tea,” draught and bottle beer and Joey Garard’s full bar next door.

What makes Miss Bev’s stand out from other barbeque joints is its featured counter serviceâ€”a fast-casual concept where you walk up to the counter, choose your food and drink from the chalkboard menu on display and then grab one of the rustic tables where the home-style meal is delivered to you in record time.

At a recent visit, we ordered a half-rack of baby back ribs with corn pudding and the pulled pork sandwich with barbeque baked beans. The meals were set on the table in less than 10 minutes. The pork is subtly flavored and perfectly smoked, served on white bread. The ribs hold good portions of smoky, slightly charred meat tight to the bone that takes some work, but is well worth it. Out of the four available sauces at the table, Beverly’s delectable House and Miss Carolina sauces fit great with both meals. The thick, northern-style cornbread is best with a slathering of butter and the corn pudding, a large-portioned cake of tender sweet corn, is soft and savorable. The barbeque beans, though in a thin sauce, are flavorful with large chunks of bacon and onion. The coleslaw at Miss Beverly’s could change the minds of many who avoid the dishâ€”the dressing is tangy and has good bite and flavor, the cabbage mixture is perfectly crunchy and, the best part, it’s not overkilled with mayonnaise.

Overall, the pricing is competitive. The most expensive menu items are the St. Louis Spare Ribs (full rack, $24.95) and Bev’s Combo ($32.95), a sampling of all seven meats that Miss Bev’s offers with a choice of two sides. The average cost of an entrée, however, is about $15. For all you barbeque enthusiasts out there, Miss Beverly’s Deluxe Barbeque is a great place to satisfy your meat cravings, seven days a week, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Delivery and catering are available.

Miss Beverly’s Deluxe Barbeque

5601 Broad St., Suite B, Greendale

414-858-1911

$$

missbeverlysbbq.com

Handicap access: Yes