Five Guys’ Hamburgers Replace Chin’s Asia Fresh

Poor Chin's Asia Fresh: The Pan-Asian eatery at thecorner of Oaklandand Locust (2907 N. Oakland Ave.)closed a few months ago. The space is now a fury of construction as it isconverted into Five Guys, a Virginia-based chain that specializes in hamburgersbilled as juicy, greasy and delicious. The soothing lounge-like interior ofChin's is being converted into an eye-catching sea of red-and-white checkedtile. The menu will be simple, with just burgers, dogs and fries. The meat isnever frozen and all toppings are free. Will this give the nearby George Webbsome competition? Time will tell.