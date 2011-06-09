Florida Meets Waukesha at Key Westconsin

The historic center of downtown Waukesha continues to be an incubator for interesting restaurants. The newest is Key Westconsin (331 Riverfront Plaza, Waukesha), which offers the flavors of Key West in Wisconsin. Located along the Fox River just across from Waukesha State Bank, it is a light and airy place. The bar boasts a “Gilligan's Island”-like thatch roof. The menu focuses on seafood, with lunches that offer lobster roll sliders, a shrimp po' boy and a scallop BLT. Dinner options include crab cakes, tropical shrimp and scallops West, which come in a lime hollandaise sauce. Meatier options include a chicken breast and a New York strip steak. Prices are moderate and there are pleasant walkways along the nearby river. It's a nice spot for a Saturday afternoon visit.