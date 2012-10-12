Friday Fish Fry at Wegner’s St. Martins Inn

Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn presents a very casual setting, with décor that includes framed photos of car racing. The menu offers steaks, chops and German fare. Friday is the main attraction, as the special fish fry menu appears for both lunch and dinner. Lake perch and beer-battered haddock are the most popular choices, but you will also find salmon, orange roughy and fantail shrimp. Due to the popularity of the fish fry, expect to wait for a table. Even the Friday lunches can be very busy.