Hidden Gem: Indian Bazaar’s Restaurant

Talk about hidden treasures. Tucked at the rear ofthe Indian Bazaar grocery store (5254 S. 27th St.), located in an inconspicuous stripmall, is a sit-down, fast-food restaurant with counter service. Overlook themakeshift setting and plastic cutlery. The enticing aroma of curry clings tothe air, the menu is enormous and the food is good. The selections are entirelyvegetarian, including samosas and 10 other appetizers, 15 varieties of dosas(rice crepes), five kinds of uthappam (pizza), 22 curry entreesand the listgoes on. The dishes are hearty, generous and inexpensive. “Fast food” is amisnomer; the clanking of pots and pans from Indian Bazaar’s kitchen is not asound heard at McDonald’s. Call ahead for takeout at (414) 325-6480.

