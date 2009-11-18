Homemade Food at Tosa’s Daymaker Café

×

A new restaurant in Tosa is serving up classic dinerfare with a gourmet touch. At Daymaker Café (7225 W. North Ave.), the food is homemadewith fresh ingredients. Signature dishes include the Reuben sandwich, made withslow-roasted corned beef slathered with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese, anda grilled tofu Philly with provolone, served on French bread smeared with tangysun-dried tomato paste. Rotating lunch and dinner specials feature New York strip steakwith red wine mushroom sauce and hash-brown-crusted chicken with fresh herbhorseradish sauce. Meal prices range from $5.95 to $11.95, with some dinnerspecials costing slightly more.