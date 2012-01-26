Improved Menu at Swingin' Door Exchange

The Swingin' Door Exchange (219 E. Michigan St.) has been under new ownership for more than a year now. While the bar still looks the same, the food has been improved and the menu offers more variety. It is a fine spot for a Friday fish fry (with a beer, of course). The meaty, tender barbecue ribs, which have a fine tangy sauce, are some of the best in the area. Wednesday evenings beckon visitors with an all-you-can-eat special of blue mussels prepared in a sauce that changes every week. Ownership may have changed, but the Swingin' Door remains a draw for Milwaukee diners.