Other Irish Pubs/Restaurants

Brocach does not have a monopoly on Irish charm, of course. Here are some other spots to try when you get a craving for a pint of Guinness with a corned beef sandwich:

County Clare Irish Inn, 1234 N. Astor St.

County Clare combines a small hotel with a fun bar and restaurant. The main dining room features beautiful leaded-glass windows. The bar has the distinction of serving the most Guinness of any place in the state of Wisconsin. The menu features a root vegetable soup and plates of corned beef, as well as excellent Irish smoked salmon and steamed "Molly Malone" mussels. This is a delightful setting. (But note that lunch is only served on weekends.)

Mo's Irish Pub, 142 W. Wisconsin Ave. and 10842 W. Bluemound Road

Mo's has two locations. The two-level bar in downtown Milwaukee is more urbane, while the Wauwatosa location has the feel of a country inn with its tall ceiling and two massive fireplaces. The menus, which are more American than Irish, include potato boxties, shepherd's pie and a good Reuben sandwich. Expect both to be busy on St. Patrick's Day. Live music begins at 7 a.m. at the Milwaukee location.

Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill, 8933 S. 27th St.

Mulligan's is located in the southern reaches of Milwaukee County, but it is easily accessible from Interstate 94. The bar, a pleasant place with lots of windows, is the place to be. The tappers flow freely and the menu is good. Irish stew is made with big pieces of tender lamb, and the corned beef is a heaping plate with cabbage and colcannon potatoes. Friday, the restaurant's busiest evening, offers seafood specials. It's not necessarily Irish, but it's still very good.

The Harp, 113 E. Juneau Ave., and Trinity Three Irish Pubs, 125 E. Juneau Ave.

The Harp, established in 1955, may be Milwaukee's oldest Irish pub. It is under the same ownership as the Trinity Three, located just across the street. In recent years the Harp received a much-needed makeover. It feels more Irish now, and also offers river views and an outdoor deck. You will find the right beers, but the menu has very little to do with Ireland. No problem, though: Step over to Trinity Threethree distinct pubs under one roof. Foy's is filled with dark wooden booths and stained glass, Gallagher's has a delightful outdoor dining terrace, and Duffy's is all about warmth and coziness. All three feature the same menu. You will find tenderloin tips marinated in Guinness, an Irish mixed grill platter with decent colcannon potatoes, and creative Irish nachos made with homemade potato chips. Wander around and have fun.