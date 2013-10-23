James Beard Local Dish Challenge

The James Beard Foundation, known for excellence in dining, has challenged more than 100 restaurants around the country to create a special single dish that showcases the tastes and talents of the establishment as part of their Taste of America Local Dish Competition. In Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s own Wolf Peach (1818 N. Hubbard St.) answered the call.

Since Sept. 1, Chef Dan Jacobs of Wolf Peach has been serving his ricotta cavatelli to represent our best local cuisine. The dish is prepared solely from locally sourced ingredients, most grown on the Wolf Peach Farm in Cascade or other small Wisconsin farms, and the pasta and ricotta are made in house. Every time a diner orders this tasty dish, Wolf Peach donates one dollar to the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Education Drive.

The competition part comes in once your plate of ricotta cavatelli is in front of you. Snap a picture of this amazing dish (it’s so pretty, you’ll want to anyway) and post it to Instagram with hash tags of #JBFTasteamerica and #Milwaukee. The winning establishment will receive $10,000 or 10% of the national proceeds (whichever is greater) to donate to a local food charity, in this case the Milwaukee-based Growing Power.

There is still time for Milwaukee foodies to offer their support and show some local pride. Visit Wolf Peach before Oct. 31, and order the ricotta cavatelli. As of Oct. 6, #Milwaukee was ranked third, so we are still in the running. Go to Wolf Peach, order the ricotta cavatelli, do some good and enjoy a delicious dish in the process.

For more details visit wolf-peach.com or jbftasteamerica.org.