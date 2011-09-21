Kegel's Inn: A Classic German Restaurant

When thinking of German restaurants in Milwaukee, Karl Ratzsch's and Mader's immediately come to mind. In West Allis, it is the veteran Kegel's Inn (5901 W. National Ave.). The same family has operated Kegel's—a charming place with stained glass, murals of hunting scenes and wood-beamed ceilings—since 1924. The front room houses a long bar that is perfect for a half-liter of beer. The dinner menu offers German and seafood entrees plus moderately priced sandwiches. German fare includes the usual beef rouladen, Wiener schnitzel and sauerbraten, as well as the hard-to-find hasenpfeffer. The house specialty is boneless roasted duck. Kegel's Inn is a classic restaurant that deserves its popularity.