La Canoa's Impressive Mexican Menu

The Mexican restaurant La Canoa (1520 W. Lincoln Ave., www.lacanoamilwaukee.com) specializes in seafood. Hand-carved chairs portray every type of sea creature and the bar is housed inside of what looks like a beached boat. Free starters are a major plus. In addition to chips and salsa, diners receive seafood empanadas and a small serving of tart fish ceviche. The menu offers much to choose from, including items like bacon-wrapped shrimp with whole jalapenos, seafood soups, oysters and even frog legs. The main reason for a visit is the langostinos, saltwater crawfish cooked with a red chile sauce—spicy but not intimidating. This is a fun place with an impressive menu.