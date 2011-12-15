La Parihuela's Peruvian Classics

After many years of having only one Peruvian restaurant in the Milwaukee area, two opened their doors in 2011. In addition to Mr. Sebass, which we reviewed in October, there is La Parihuela (9039 W. National Ave., West Allis). The exterior signs advertise Mexican fare, but the majority of the menu is devoted to Peruvian dishes. In this casual corner diner you will find Peruvian classics like ceviche, lomo saltado and aji de gallina. All of the dishes are modestly priced. There is not a bar, but you may still order pisco sours and bottles of Cusqueña beer, a fine Peruvian lager.