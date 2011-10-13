Lo-Cash Live Brings Nashville to Walker's Point

Texas-style barbecue can be hard to find in Milwaukee (and harder still if you don't want to eat at a place that feels like a chain restaurant), so Lo-Cash Live (124 W. National Ave.) is a welcome recent addition to the eclectic Walker's Point drinking and dining scene. The restaurant serves authentic Nashville comfort food with a local twist—all beers on tap are from Wisconsin, so you won't have to wash down your brisket with a Budweiser—and at prices that live up to the restaurant's name. Pulled pork or chicken sandwiches are just $7.95, and the most expensive thing on the menu, an order of smoked ribs, is only $10.95. Sides include corn fritters, vinegar slaw, baked beans, fried okra and mac n' cheese. The bar's juke-joint atmosphere is completed by free live music most nights from local musicians.