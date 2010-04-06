Metro Market Opens in Brookfield

×

A second MetroMarket recently opened its doors in Brookfield(17630 W. Bluemound Road).Like the first, it is very upscale. The Brookfieldversion, however, is even larger. As you’d expect, this Metro Market featuresan impressive array of goods, from a vast wine selection to delicacies likefresh morel mushrooms. Among the prepared-food bars are a salad bar, salsa bar,hot bar, olive bar and sushi bar. The offerings are so tempting that you wantto eat them on the spot. Actually, you can: There is a dining area in the storecomplete with flat-panel TVs, a fireplace, comfortable tables and even acomputer desk. A cashier is strategically placed for customers who wish to eatin. This is a clever concept for those who want a quick place to have lunch.There should be more shopping experiences like this.

