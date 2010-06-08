×

Bastille Days, Jazz inthe Park and the East Town Market are three of Milwaukee’s most beloved summertimeactivities, traditions that many of us commit ourselves to at least once ayear. The reason all three are well regarded in their categoryethnic festival,weekly neighborhood music and farmers’ marketis because the people behindthese events, the East Town Association, are committed to producing organized,safe, fun gatherings that promote neighborly communion. This year, East Townfocused its urban vitality beam on Milwaukee’srich brewing roots, as well as beer’s bright future in this city, to host thefirst Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 12, from 3 to 7p.m.

Although there areseveral stellar beer festivals hosted in the Milwaukeeregion throughout the year, none have Firkin Fest’s ideal real estate:picturesque Cathedral Square Parkin the heart of Milwaukee’svibrant Downtown, and just a short stroll to the lake. And when it comes to abeer festivala gathering for which the main purpose is to taste and comparedifferent varieties of potent brewlocation is everything. There’s no need toget behind the wheel the day of the beer fest, as there are a number of uniquetransportation options that serve Cathedral Square’s convenient location: Cream City Rickshawpedicabs, the Downtown trolley loop, and the Oak Leaf Trail. Be on the lookoutfor the 16-person bicycle-powered Milwaukee Pedal Tavern, a literal pub onwheels.





The Milwaukee FirkinCraft Beer Festivalnamed for a type of wooden beer cask that pours using goodol’ gravityis hosting 14 of Milwaukee’smost notable microbreweries, craft breweries,contract brewing companies and brewpubs, as well as a handful of home brewersand guest brewers who hail from outside the region. A ticket to Firkin Fest ($39 online,$45 at the gate) includes a souvenir sampling glass and unlimited samples ofmore than 50 Milwaukeecraft beers (including many special recipes not normally offered by thebreweries) from:





III Dachshunds Beer& Cider

Buffalo Water Beer Co.

Chameleon Brewing

Horny Goat Brewing Co.

Lakefront Brewery

Leinenkugel’s 10th Street Brewery

Miller Valley Brewing

Milwaukee Ale House

Milwaukee Brewing Co.

Rock Bottom Brewery

Sprecher Brewing Co.

St. Francis Brewery

Stonefly Brewery

Water Street Brewery





For the cost of a $55VIP ticket, Firkin Fest attendees are given a T-shirt, access to the VIP tentat 2 p.m., cheese and sausage appetizers and the opportunity to meet some of thebrewers, like the godfather of Milwaukee’sresurgence as a beer town, Randy Sprecher. For the designated driver, there are$15 tickets that include a festival T-shirt, unlimited soda, bottled water andpretzels, and a souvenir glass. In an attempt to minimize the tasting lines,the East Town Association is selling only 2,500 tickets to its craft beerfestival.





By the sound of theimpressive entertainment lineup, the organizers didn’t allow all that craftbeer to drown other aspects that will make Firkin Fest a well-rounded festival.The early afternoon will unfold to the flamboyant accordion of Pezzettino,followed by the Alex Wilson Band at 3 p.m. Southbound takes the stage at 4:30p.m., and the Ben Ripani Music Co. closes at 6 p.m.





Firkin Fest is currentlylisting only three food vendorsStreetza Pizza, Miller Baking Co., andFlannery’s Bar and Restaurantbut keep in mind all of the nearby Downtownrestaurants where attendees can start or cap the craft beer festival with asolid meal.





Each Milwaukeebrewery will enter up to two signature beers to contend for the “Big FirkinAward,” and each attendee votes for his or her favorite Milwaukee craft beer. Regardless of whichbrewery goes home with the “Big Firkin,” Milwaukeeis the real winner with this Downtown craft beer festival.