Milwaukee’s Best Chili Relleno

At Mexican restaurants it can be difficult to find a good chili relleno. The peppers should be coated in egg batter and not a glob of starch. The best I have found in this area are at Quiote (5814 W. Bluemound Road), a tiny place where they know how to cook some very good Mexican fare. The dinner serving of chili rellenos includes a pair of poblano peppers stuffed with mild cheese prepared in the proper light batter. The other key to the dish’s success is the vibrant tomato sauce with bell peppers, onion and celery—Creole flavors. If all the tables are occupied, carryout is available.